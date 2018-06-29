Breaking
Govt acts against trafficking Ten-car raffle to help build new home for the PNM Rowley's back pain causes sleepless night New appliances for Holy Cross Church Kambon: African prisoners being violated
N Touch
Friday 29 June 2018
follow us
News

Ten-car raffle to help build new home for the PNM

Photo by Roger Jacob

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is asking the PNM membership and the wider public to participate in a 10-car raffle draw which would aid in the construction of a new home for the political party.

During the launch of the raffle on Thursday night at Balisier House, Rowley said while the new structure would allow for more space for the PNM to conduct its business, the original Balisier House would not be demolished but be refurbished and used to house the PNM's archive library which would be open to the public.

The cost of a raffle ticket is $100 and the first draw takes place in August.

Comments

Reply to this story

News