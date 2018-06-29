Ten-car raffle to help build new home for the PNM

Photo by Roger Jacob

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is asking the PNM membership and the wider public to participate in a 10-car raffle draw which would aid in the construction of a new home for the political party.

During the launch of the raffle on Thursday night at Balisier House, Rowley said while the new structure would allow for more space for the PNM to conduct its business, the original Balisier House would not be demolished but be refurbished and used to house the PNM's archive library which would be open to the public.

The cost of a raffle ticket is $100 and the first draw takes place in August.