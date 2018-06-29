Substitute teacher wants her salary

A substitute teacher contracted by the Ministry of Education says she has not been paid since she started work in September last year. The woman, who asked not to be identified as she fears being victimised, said she is tired of being given a run-around by ministry staff. “I have been writing letters to the permanent secretary, the Minister of State Dr Lovell Francis without ever getting a response, I visited the office several times and each time I am being given a different excuse.

“This does not affect only me, there are at least three other teachers who have not been paid for that time period and many others who I have been hearing about but have not spoken to.” In March, she said, Education Minister Anthony Garcia announced that a Cabinet note releasing payments was prepared.

“We were told our payments were being processed but up until today, we have not received our salaries.”

She is a graduate of the University of TT and said she has been waiting since 2014 to be placed in a teaching position by the Teaching Service Commission.

“Most of us are doing the substitute programme because we cannot find permanent jobs and we have bills and responsibilities. It is really distressing that we have to wait so long and still be unsure about when we will be paid.”