SOUP KITCHEN COOKS AGAIN Businessmen bring pots, pans, stove to church

FIRE UP: Joan Lee Chong removes the plastic from a new stove which was donated to the Holy Cross RC Church, Princes Town soup kitchen by Price Club, Chaguanas. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

THE cooks and helpers at the Holy Cross RC Church, Princes Town, were all smiles yesterday, thanks to an outpouring of support from the business community. The kitchen was filled once more with all new appliances yesterday.

The soup kitchen at the church on Buen Intento Road, had to close on Wednesday after burglars stole the stove, appliances and other utensils on Monday. The cooks discovered the theft the following day.

Yesterday, the manager of Price Club Super Market, from Chaguanas called the church asking for a list of everything it needed to continue providing meals for the poor and needy.

Joan Lee Chong was overjoyed by the response.

“I was in shock to see a truck pulling up in the churchyard yesterday afternoon, filled with huge appliances for our kitchen.”

She thanked the media, saying it was because this incident was highlighted that many good Samaritans responded. “I am overwhelmed from the outpouring of love and concern from people who we do not even know.”

The theft was Newsday’s front-page story on Thursday.

The chief cook told Newsday the church had been given a freezer, chiller, microwave, blenders, pressure cooker and a large quantity of groceries.

“I never expected that one company will give us everything,” Lee Chong said.

Guide’s Funeral Home also promised to replace the radio and food processor, and Advance Commercials promised to visit the church regularly and provide whatever else is needed to run the kitchen.

These businesses, Lee Chong said, have pledged ongoing support.

The church does not turn away anyone who comes looking for a meal, she said.

“We may not be able to give them everything they ask for, but they never leave empty-handed.”

This soup kitchen has been giving free meals for the past 30 years.

Parish priest Fr Santhosh Puliyammakkal, who is from India, thanked the businesses for coming forward, saying that he will be dedicating today’s mass to the business owners, who have been very generous.

Princes Town police went to the church yesterday morning and interviewed the cooks, Lee Chong and Joan Moodoo. They have not yet been able to solve the theft.

In November 2011, a thief stole sacred vessels from the church.

Tuesday’s burglary follows the June 11 robbery at the Hare Krishna Temple in Longdenville, Chaguanas, where devotees were attacked by bandits carrying guns and cutlasses and tied up while the bandits stole $20,000 in cash and gold ornaments.