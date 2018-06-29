Sando court does not support dishonesty, man jailed for stealing $30,500

Supreme Court San Fernando. Photo: Jeff Mayers

NO stranger to the court system, Marlon Des Vignes, also called Darren Alexander, took a total of $30,500 from two people as part-payments for vehicles. When he failed to deliver, they reported him to police and yesterday, San Fernando Magistrate Natalie Diop jailed him for 16 months with hard labour.

The magistrate told him that the court does not condone that type of dishonesty, a conduct which is rampant.

Des Vignes, a father of two, pleaded guilty charged with two counts of larceny of the money between March 2 and June 8. He has two previous convictions of a similar nature.

Prosecutor PC Ramdath Phillip said that between March 2 and 5, Nicola Cyrus met Des Vignes at Chancery Lane in San Fernando where she gave him $13,000 as part payment for a Nissan car. He promised to deliver it at a later date. Cyrus contacted and visited him several times, but he never made good on the promise. She reported the matter to Fraud Squad.

On June 25, when police arrested and told him of the offence committed, De Vignes claimed he did not know who Nicola is. He also gave his name as Darren Alexander.

Similarly, between May and June 8, he took $17, 500 from Robbie Duncan at Reform Village as part-payment for a Toyota Fielder.

When police told him of that offence, Des Vignes replied that he had borrowed the money.

The prosecutor yesterday said that the money was not recovered.

WPC Huggins laid the charge.

Yesterday Des Vignes was unrepresented and apologised for his actions. He said he works as both a truck and taxi driver. Reading from his criminal records, Des Vignes had 9 convictions for matters such as larceny, larceny by trick, obtaining money by false pretense, wounding. The matters were heard before magistrates at Siparia, Port of Spain, Scarborough and Chaguanas.

The magistrate sentenced him to 16 months on each charge and the sentences are to run concurrently.