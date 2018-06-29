Rowley’s back pain causes sleepless night

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he was unable to sleep well on Thursday night, as he was suffering unbearable back pains for an unknown reason.

Speaking at the launch of the University of the West Indies' (UWI) Reforestation Project at Hillview College yesterday, Rowley said he was in pain and intended to visit his doctor for a check-up after his address.

He said despite the pain, he could fulfil his obligations as guest speaker for the launch, but left as soon as the function was over.

"I've been feeling this pain since last night and it was difficult for me to sleep. It is very unusual, and whatever position I lie in, it was just a lot of pain. So when I leave here I'm going straight to the doctor."

Rowley said he hoped to be healthy enough to attend another function, which he looked forward to attending.

Newsday tried to speak with Rowley before he left but was told, "Not today."