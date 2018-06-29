Rowley: We protect 100 per cent of citizens Govt, Opposition split on terror bill

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley used the committee stage of debate on the Anti Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2018 yesterday in the House of Representatives to vow to protect all citizens of TT, including Muslims, from danger.

It all began during discussion on clause 22 which allows the Minister of National Security to designate areas of terrorist activity to which any TT national travelling must explain their reasons.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar urged that the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security have oversight on the minister doing the designations. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi countered that such a role for that JSC would encroach on the role of the Statutory Instruments Committee, and assured the minister’s orders of designation could be voided by Parliament by way of a negative resolution.

Persad-Bissessar asked what harm could come by including oversight by the JSC.

Minister in the Office of the Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds said an aggrieved individual could seek a remedy in the law courts. Persad-Bissessar said if a TT citizen is deemed to be a foreign terrorist fighter, the bill will have an adverse effect on him. “Twelve per cent of our population is Muslim and may go somewhere and come back and be presumed to be a ‘foreign terrorist fighter.” Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim and Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan supported her. Rowley said the Opposition’s fears of a person being innocently caught in this bill (by accidentally visiting a terrorist area) ran counter to what the House was actually doing there – to openly legislate for areas to be clearly designated. “So there is no chance of someone travelling to vacation somewhere or going on a religious pilgrimage and come back and find they are now deemed to be a terrorist because they went there,” Rowley said.

“That’s quite misleading, and that’s the kind of conversation that is causing the disquiet in our national community.” He said places will be designated in public, and the law allows good reason for people to explain their visit.

“Arguing that you are protecting the 10 per cent or 12 per cent of the population, the Government is protecting 100 per cent of the population which includes that 12 per cent, and I’d like that to be on the record.”