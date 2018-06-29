Rowley: Reforestation launch a change from ‘unpleasant’ PM duties

PM Dr. Keith Rowley (2nd from left) plants a Chanconia seedling, alongside Leslie Mahase, Prinicipal of Hillview College, Esmund Forde, MP for Tunapuna, Yasmin Baksh-Comeau, Curator of National Herbarium of T&T, Prof. Brian Copeland UWI St Augustine Prinicipal and Pro Vice Chancellor and Rohan Sinanan, Works and Transport Minister at the launch of Greening The Urban Landscape - A reforestation project, Hillview College, Tunapuna. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

DESPITE it's challenges, the duties and responsibilities of being a prime minister has its rewards, said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as he described his passion for botany and environmental protection at the launch of a reforestation programme at Hillview College this morning.

He said his usual duties as a statesman were seldom enjoyable, but felt passionate about today's launch.

"I'm happy to be here as Prime Minister of TT, but I'm much more excited to be here as a biologist and a botanist. This is one of those few occasions where as prime minister I can get to do something that is really enjoyable, because most times we are involved in things that are unpleasant and contentious. This particular endeavour is not like that."

He said reforestation as a large-scale project could not only hold benefits for aesthetic or visual appeal, but could also be used to reduce the effects of carbon dioxide emissions and minimise traffic accidents.

At the launch, 200 Double Chaconia trees were planted between Hillview College, the UWI Biodiversity Society and the Herbarium.