Rowley heading to doctor soon

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE PRIME Minister will be leaving a ceremony at Hillview College this morning to head to his doctor's office because of back pains.

Dr Rowley said he was experiencing pain during the keynote address at the launch of a school reforestation project at the school this morning.

He told students and officials that he could continue his obligations as guest speaker, but will head to his doctor as soon as possible.