Ramoutar reaps reward for sacrifices Classic Bodybuilding champ thanks sponsors

Nicholas Ramoutar flexes his muscles during the recent National Junior Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships which took place at the Cascadia Hotel and Conference Centre, St Ann's.

GNC Brand Ambassador Nicholas Ramoutar is still brimming with pride after copping the Classic Overall Bodybuilding title at the recently held National Junior Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships which took place at the Cascadia Hotel and Conference Centre, St Ann's.

The 28-year-old dominated the ‘Class A’ Classic Division and also topped the Men’s Welterweight Division with a stunning performance at the event hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Body Builders and Fitness Federation.

Ramoutar, who trains at Raw Fitness Health Club, finished second overall behind Barry Copilah.

"I am thrilled to have won the Overall Classic Bodybuilding Division," he said. "After placing third in 2017, I made up my mind to dedicate an entire year towards my training and I am proud to reap the rewards of my hard work and the sacrifices I made every day."

He added, "Obviously, I would have liked to take the overall spot but this would only encourage me to work even harder over the next year.”

The newest GNC Brand Ambassador attributed his improvement and success to a rigorous training regime which was formulated after an in-depth analysis of his preparation and performance at last year’s competition.

“Preparation for this competition commenced roughly one year ago after I assessed my performance and received constructive criticism from a few of the judges and some of my close friends.

"This year’s preparation had two phases. The first was a clean/lean bulk where I increased my total caloric intake by 20 per cent to promote muscle growth. The second phase was a cutting phase, where calories were decreased slowly to promote fat loss but still maintain a relatively good amount of muscle mass. I would typically train twice per day, one heavyweight session and one cardio session which I varied depending on the day,” Ramoutar revealed.

He expressed his gratitude to Raw Fitness Health Club and GNC Trinidad and Tobago for their support and the role they are playing in the development of his bodybuilding career.

“I am very fortunate to be confirmed as an official GNC Ambassador for the brand in Trinidad and Tobago. Raw Fitness, which is my home gym, has offered to sponsor free membership for a year which I truly appreciate. Preparing for competitions can be a financial burden because of the costs for the proper food, gym membership and supplements. There is no major financial reward if you win locally so I am always looking for sponsorship opportunities to help me to continue pursuing my bodybuilding career,” Ramoutar divulged.