PNM internal elections September 16

PNM supporters. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

The PNM internal election will be held on September 16.

This was announced by party chairman Franklin Khan at Thursday's post general council meeting at Balisier House.

Khan said the final membership list for the election was published on June 22 and the nomination period would be from August 13 to 17.

He said all positions on the PNM executive would be declared vacant and up for grabs.