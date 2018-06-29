Perfect preparation for World T20 Mohammed praises Courts Women's Grand Slam

West Indies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed, right, is delighted to see the Courts T20 Women's Grand Slam being hosted again.

EXPERIENCED off-spinner Anisa Mohammed said the 2nd annual Courts T20 Women’s Grand Slam Tournament will give players the opportunity to attract the attention of regional selectors and possibly make the Windies squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup later this year.

The West Indies women will aim to defend their crown when the T20 World Cup is held in the Caribbean from November 9-24.

The Courts T20 Grand Slam, which runs from July 16-28, will see Udecott North, Trident Sports East, TECU South and LCB Contractors Limited Central battle for honours. The venues for the tournament are the National Cricket Centre in Couva, the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba and the FCB Clarke Road Ground in Penal.

Mohammed, captain of LCB Contractors Limited Central, is in full praise of the T20 competition

“I think it is a good eye-opener for the selectors to see other players that weren’t in the regional team this year. The selectors will be able to see the local talent here in TT, and hopefully it will give them a chance of making the West Indies team as well.”

Mohammed, who boasts 145 ODI wickets and 107 T20 scalps, is happy to see organisers include top regional players such as Bajan Hayley Matthews among others.

“I think it is a good initiative by the TT Women’s Cricket Association to start a T20 franchise league. T20 cricket is growing rapidly around the world and it is good to see that the women’s association is acknowledging that and they are not waiting for the West Indies Cricket Board to come up with one in the Caribbean,” she said.

The Sangre Grande cricketer said she is satisfied with the level of support the T20 tournament has been getting. “We have had new sponsors coming on board this year in terms of franchise owners. We have had new support coming on board. We have even had First Citizens coming on board to partner with Courts as the lead sponsor in the tournament.”

Mohammed believes her team can improve on their third place finish last year with the talented regional players in the squad.

“I think we have a better team than last year, this year we have three regional players. We have (Chinelle) Henry, (Akaze) Thompson and (Shemaine) Campbelle. Campbelle of Guyana just came off a really good regional tournament being the second highest run scorer in both the T20 and the 50-over format.”

SQUADS:

Udecott North: Lee-Ann Kirby (Captain), Natasha Mc Lean (Regional), Jodian Morgan (Regional), Shabika Gajnabi (Regional), Rachel Vincent, Kirbyina Alexander, Amanda Samaroo, Selene O`Neil, Alice Collins, Felina Jack, Stacey Bolah, Jerveena Pollucksingh, Anna Marie Perera, Djenaba Joseph (Under-19), Hiba Shamshad (ICC Senior), Joseth Mora Molina (ICC Junior) Jasmine Sammy (Coach).

Trident Sports East: Stacy- Ann King (Captain), Hayley Matthews (Regional), Kycia Knight (Regional), Shamilia Connell (Regional), Reniece Boyce, Karishma Ramharack, Rosalie Dolabaille, Stephanie Ragoonath, Allison Collins, Shanmatee Nowrang, Kadisha Rahim, Janelle Ruiz, Jesse Ferdinand, Alysha Gomez (Under-19), Sofia Bolanos Martinez (ICC Senior), Mariana Martinez (ICC Junior), Stephanie Power (Coach).

TECU South: Merissa Aguilleira (Captain), Deandra Dottin (Regional), Shakera Selman (Regional), Sheneta Grimmond (Regional), Britney Cooper, Shenelle Lord, Steffi Soogrim, Rosemary Samaroo, Renelle Dookie, Patrina Walcott, KajolDalgir, Sylvia Bolah, Nidia Andrews, Shania Abdool (Under-19), Divya Saxena (ICC Senior), Miryam Khokhar (ICC Junior), Kelvin Williams (Coach).

LCB Contractors Limited Central: Anisa Mohammed (Captain), Shemaine Campbelle (Regional), Chinelle Henry (Regional), Akaze Thompson (Regional), Felicia Walters, Kamara Ragoobar, Samanta Bissoon, Shari John, Gaitri Seetahal, Reanna Farrow, Tasneem Juman, Anjani Goordeen, Talia Baksh, Leandra Ramdeen (Under-19), Alison Stocks (ICC Senior), Achini Perera (ICC Junior), Gerald Garcia (Coach).