New appliances for Holy Cross Church

Joan Lee Chong, chief cook at the Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, Buen Intento, Princes Town

THE cooks and helpers of the Holy Cross RC Church in Princes Town, were all smiles today after receiving an outpouring of support from the business community. The soup kitchen attached to the church has been given all-new appliances.

The soup kitchen at the church had to be closed on Wednesday after burglars stole the stove, appliances and other utensils on Monday. The cooks discovered the theft the following day.

This morning manager of Price Club Super Market from Chaguanas called the church asking for a list of everything it needed to continue providing meals for the poor and needy in Princes Town.

Chief cook Joan Lee Chong was overjoyed.

"I was in shock to see a truck pulling up in the churchyard yesterday afternoon, filled with huge appliances for our kitchen.”

She thanked the media, saying it was because this incident was highlighted that many good Samaritans responded. "I am overwhelmed by the outpour of love and concern from people who we do not even know.”

She told Newsday the church had received a freezer, chiller, microwave, blenders, pressure cooker and a lot of groceries.

"I never expected that one company will give us everything," Lee Chong said.

Guide's Funeral Home also promised to replace the radio and food processor, and Advance Commercials also promised to visit the church regularly and provide whatever is needed for the smooth running of the kitchen.

These businesses. Lee Chong said, have pledged ongoing support.

The church does not turn away anyone who comes looking for a meal, she said.

"We may not be able to give them everything they ask for, but they never leave empty-handed."

The soup kitchen has been giving free meals for the past 30 years and has promised to continue.