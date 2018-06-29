Murray, Horsford eye World Junior javelin medals

TT team members Kion Benjamin, from left, Timothy Fredericks and Ako Hislop.

CARIFTA gold medal javelin duo Talena Murray and Tyriq Horsford will lead a 14-member TT track and field team at the 2018 IAAF World Junior Championships in Tampere, Finland, from July 10 to 15.

Horsford and Murray, who are both from the Zenith Club in Tobago, are currently positioned high in the world rankings and have a chance to medal. Timothy Fredericks is also a contender in the men’s 200m event with a personal best time of 20.81 seconds achieved last month, not far off the number one ranked Jamaican Christopher Taylor with a PB time of 20.35 seconds registered in March earlier this year.

TT have done well at these Championships in the past. In 1992 – one of our country’s better years – Ato Boldon won the 100m and 200m titles in Seoul, South Korea. This feat was the first ever double sprint title in World Junior Championship history. Over the last nine championships, TT have achieved six gold medals, two silver medals and seven bronze medals. National athletes such as Renny Quow, Keshorn Walcott, Machel Cedenio, Jehue Gordon, Jereem Richards and Khalifa St Fort have made their mark at the World Junior Championships.

The TT team will be led by manager Dawn Washington and is expected to depart on July 7 and return on July 19.

SQUAD:

Men – Timothy Fredericks (100m, 200m, 4x100m, Simplex), Tyrell Edwards (100m, 4x100m, Toco Titans), Ako Hislop (200m, 4x100m, Kaizen Panthers), Carlon Hosten 4x100m, Abilene Wildcats), Kion Benjamin (4x100m, Memphis Pioneers), David Pierce (4x100m, Memphis Pioneers), Onal Mitchell (400m, Point Fortin New Jets), Tyriq Horsford (javelin, Zenith).

Women – Akilah Lewis (100m, Concorde), Jenea Spinks (100m, Concorde), Iantha Wright (200m, Mercury), Rae-anne Serville (400m, Memphis Pioneers), Ianna Roach (Shot Put, Memphis Pioneers), Talena Murray (javelin, Zenith).

Officials – Dawn Washington (team manager), Wade Franklyn (throws coach), Eric Mccree (sprints coach), Kelvin Nancoo (sprints coach), Kurlin Smith (team medic), Clint Mckenzie (team medic).