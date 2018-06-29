Moonilal: Dillon must resign over NYC apt

Dr Roodal Moonilal

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal called for Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon to be axed over the saga of the New York City (NYC) apartment that he recently returned to childhood friend Neville Piper, which allegedly casts doubt on his suitability for national office.

Moonilal said in a statement Dillon has “stirred more confusion and bewilderment” in the latest twist of the apartment drama.

“Mr Dillon’s statement to the media that he voluntarily returned the disputed condominium ignores the fact that he was earlier taken to court on the matter. He had appeared as a defendant before a New York District Court.”

Moonilal said Dillon’s voluntary return of the apartment adds to the urgency for full disclosure on the matter, in which he has now been embroiled for several months.

“He must explain why he returned the apartment of his own accord if, as he has repeatedly insisted, the court had found no evidence of unlawful activity by him.”

Saying official documents list Dillon as having a New York mailing address, Moonilal asked if he had paid property tax and other taxes in that city, and had declared this matter to the Integrity Commission. He also called on Dillon to say if he holds dual citizenship or residency status in the United States.

“The ongoing property scandal has further impaired the credibility and standing of Mr Dillon as Minister of National Security, during which time he has presided over the worst crime spiral in TT’s history.

“The issue further defines Mr Dillon as weak, lacking leadership skills and unsuited for national office.