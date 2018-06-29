Mondello confirmed as US ambassador to TT

THE United States Senate has confirmed the nomination of Joseph N Mondello as US ambassador to TT, said the US Embassy in Port of Spain in a statement yesterday.

Mondello, 80, is a politician, attorney and university professor, who takes over from his predecessor TT-born John Estrada who left office on January 20, 2017, with charge d’affairs John Mc Intyre heading the embassy meanwhile.

In his US Senate confirmation hearing, Mondello answered questions about the lure of ISIS to vulnerable TT nationals and about the presence of 40,000 Venezuelan migrants in TT in light of Venezuela’s economic woes.

He had been proposed by US President Donald Trump, but had to be approved by the US Congress Foreign Relations Committee chaired by Marco Rubio.

On the ISIS lure to TT, Mondello told the committee, “I would come together with the agencies that would be within my embassy to see if certain things can be alleviated. There is poverty there and socio-economic problems despite of the fact they have a very high GDP (gross domestic product).

“We have to have some messaging going on there to let people understand what we believe in, what we know and who we are and try to help these people to succeed and become employed and not let the lives of these people let them become susceptible to join ISIS and getting involved in their nefarious behaviour.”

Regarding the influx of Venezuelans to TT, Mondello had vowed to try to urge the Government of TT to not support Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the organisation of American States.