Modern RBC for Marabella

Managing Director of RBC Trinidad and Tobago Darryl White during his address at the reopening on Tuesday of the bank’s Marabella branch. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

RBC reopened in Marabella on Tuesday evening, a year after it closed its branch at the Tropical Plaza, Pointe-a-Pierrre for health and safety reasons. The new branch in the heart of Marabella close to Republic and Scotiabank, will offer digital banking to its clients.

RBC’s head of Caribbean banking Rob Johnston spoke of the way technology and innovation were changing the world and the importance of the sector taking the necessary steps to keep pace with the changing dynamics of the economy. He said this digital experience has provided clients with a level of convenience not available before.

RBC’s managing director Darryl White said over the years people have been embracing business and technology and the bank’s intention is to evolve with its clients. The branch will also offer Saturday banking.

As a gesture of goodwill, RBC presented two cheques, each worth $25,000, to two special schools in the community, the Pointe-a-Pierre Government Special School and the Audrey Jeffers School for the Deaf.

MP for Pointe-a-Pierre Dr David Lee joined San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, Johnston, White, Central Bank deputy governor Dr Sandra Sookram and branch manager Shameen Mohammed in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. He commended the bank for this gesture.

Lee said that the bank had decided to reopen in Marabella indicated that the area was a hub of activity in the economy.

Regrello said he was impressed with the aesthetics of the building as well as the services being offered and is certain it would redound to the benefit of all San Fernandians.