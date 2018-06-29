Man killed after refusing to join Rasta City

A 23-year-old Laventille man was shot and killed yesterday afternoon after he reportedly refused to join the Rasta City street gang.

According to reports Joel Phillip aka “Sugars” from Block 22, Laventille was visiting his uncle at Boxhill Trace, Laventille.

Just as he was about to leave, he was reportedly confronted by two gunmen who had an altercation with him.

The men shot Phillip several times.

Residents heard the explosions and called the police. Officers of the Inter Agency Task Force, Homicide Bureau Region 1 and a district medical officer arrived at the scene.

Officers are expected to review footage from CCTV cameras in the area to get a description of the shooters.

Newsday understands Phillip was pressured to join the gang before but refused. He is not known to have a criminal record.