Man found dead on roof

POLICE are now investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a La Horquetta man on the roof of his neighbour's house this morning.

The dead man has been identified so far only as "Butters."

On Wednesday Butters claimed a man from the area brought people to steal his car. He made a report to the police and the suspect was arrested, questioned and released last night.

After his release, the alleged car thief was shot twice and taken to hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The owners of the house where the dead man was found told police this morning that late last night they heard banging on their door but were too frightened to open it. They later heard what they said could have been footsteps on the roof.

This morning they found the body on their roof.

Police are continuing investigations.