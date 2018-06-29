Man, 81, on fraud charges

AN 81-year-old Rio Claro businessman was charged yesterday with 16 counts of fraud for allegedly forging the signature of one of his former employees 12 years ago.

Kelly Afzal Mohammed appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chankar in the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court charged with four counts of money laundering, four counts of obtaining credit with fraudulent cheques, four counts of forgery of the fraudulent cheques and four counts of uttering fraudulent cheques under the Proceeds of Crime Act and Forgery Act.

Police say Mohammed, who was the general manager of Haniff Mohammed & Sons, forged a former employee’s signature on four cheques totalling $239,568.68, cashed the cheques and deposited the money into his personal account.

The incidents allegedly happened between December 12, 2005 and April 27, 2006.

The victim reported the matter to the Fraud Squad on June 13, 2012 but Mohammed, of Guayaguayare Road, Rio Claro, was only charged on Wednesday. Sgt Brian Popaan laid the charges on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mohammed was granted $300,000 station bail by a justice of the peace and the matter was adjourned until September 28.