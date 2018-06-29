Kambon: African prisoners being violated

Emancipation Support Committee chairman Khafra Kambon yesterday accused Government and national security authorities of violating the human rights of African detainees at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC), Aripo.

In some cases, the detainees have been at the IDC for more than four years.

Kambon said he was concerned about a report of a protest at the IDC, on Thursday, when seven Africans allegedly held a guard hostage.

The detainees were taken into custody and have been charged with 19 counts of false imprisonment.

Detainees from Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal protested against what they described as inhumane conditions, including being fed undercooked food, and Government's failure to return them to their countries. Some said they have not been allowed visits with their Trinidadian wives and children. The detainees allegedly broke down a wall and kept an officer hostage for a short period.