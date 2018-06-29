Judge rules against Brian Lara Cancer Treatment Centre in Smokey’s death

The judge hearing the $20 million lawsuit against the Brian Lara Cancer Treatment Centre (BLCTC)by the widow of businessman Ricardo “Smokey” McKenzie has found the medical facility to be negligent.

Justice Mira Dean-Armorer delivered her ruling at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain on Friday.

McKenzie’s widow, Lisa, and his daughters Ornella and Daniella, claimed gross medical negligence, bribery and fraud by Medcorp Ltd and the Cancer Centre of the Caribbean Ltd, operators of BLCTC.

The centre has not accepted any blame for McKenzie’s death and disputed any negligence on its part.

McKenzie died on December 21, 2010 and his wife filed the case against the centre for medical expenses and $16 million for loss of earnings. Doctors who treated McKenzie in the US concluded he died as a result of radiation necrosis caused by a radiation overdose. McKenzie was being treated for brain cancer.