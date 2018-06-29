Journalist complains to EOC over ‘racist remarks’

Journalist Kejan Haynes. Source: Twitter

A journalist has made a complaint to the Equal Opportunity Commission over a politician's conduct on social media after being the target of what he considered "racist remarks."

In a letter to the EOC today, journalist Kejan Haynes asked the commission to investigate the incident, in which he was referred to as a "house negro," and to refer it to the Equal Opportunities Tribunal, if needed.

Haynes is represented by attorneys Dr Emir Crowne, Matthew Gayle and Sheriza Khan.