Gopeesingh hits Garcia on private schools

CARONI East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh in a statement Thursday blamed Education Minister Anthony Garcia for an impasse where the ministry may not be able to accede to calls by private secondary schools for a rise in the $1,200 term fees per pupil the ministry now pays such schools.

Gopeesingh claimed “decline and decay” of the education sector under Garcia.

Gopeesingh alleged, “Mr Garcia’s characteristic tardiness has led to scores of SEA students being unsure of placements at private secondary schools.

“The Minister has ignored fervent pleas for a revision of the inadequate stipend paid to members of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Private Secondary Schools, to the point where the frustrated school operators are declining further student intakes.”

Gopeesingh lamented the ministry owes millions of dollars to the schools, which, as a result, are having difficulty in paying teachers and honouring other urgent bills.

He hit the ministry for owing large sums to Schools Feeding Programme contractors and for delaying payment of salaries to ministry staff.

Gopeesingh lamented that the Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) owes debts contractors, some of whom had to retrench staff, even as the EFCL faced the ignominy of having to stave off a bailiff over a $700,000 bill.