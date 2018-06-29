Good samaritan charged with murder freed after six years

A GOOD samaritan who went to assist a teacher who was stabbed to death in his car in 2012, found himself in hot water instead when he was charged with murder.

Six years later, the murder charge against Nandi Maharaj was dismissed by a Chaguanas magistrate who ordered him free to go.

Raghunanan Road Government School, Longdenville, teacher Jagdis Harripersad, 42, was killed a stone’s throw from his home at Maharaj Lane, Lawrence Wong Road, on September 22, 2012.

He was returning home from a fund-raiser, when it was alleged he got into a fight with some men who accused him of giving them a bad drive.

The men allegedly ambushed Harripersad in his black station wagon. He was found with a stab wound to his chest.

The prosecution’s case against Maharaj was that he was the last person seen with Harripersad and had been allegedly beating him before he was found dead.

In evidence given at the preliminary inquiry before Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor, a police officer agreed that Maharaj was not seen with a knife nor was one found.

The officer also testified that another man was seen being held back from accosting Harripersad, earlier that evening.

In her no-case submission, which was upheld by the magistrate and which led to Maharaj’s freedom, defence attorney Delicia Helwig-Robertson said there was no evidence Maharaj stabbed Harripersad or was acting in a joint-enterprise with anyone.

She pointed out that Harripersad’s car had already swerved off the road and he was already injured when Maharaj went to the car.

The lawyer also submitted that the evidence of him beating and kicking Harripersad was not consistent with post-mortem reports which showed no injuries other than the stab wound to the chest.

She said the prosecution’s evidence was so inherently weak and tenuous that a properly directed jury cannot convict upon it and her client should be discharged.

The magistrate agreed with her submissions and dismissed the charge. Maharaj walked out the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court a free man on Wednesday and into the arms of weeping relatives.