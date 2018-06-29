Galleons Passage documents laid

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert laid a package of documents relating to the purchase of the US$17.4 million Galleons Passage fast ferry in the House of Representatives.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young on Thursday, indicated Imbert would do this. In laying the documents, Imbert declared this will "end the ole talk" from the Opposition that there was corruption in the vessel's acquisition.

Among the documents laid were an memorandum of agreement for the sale and purchase of the vessel between Sea Leas Limited and Nidco; pre-purchase condition survey done by Lloyd's Register and the vessel's seat trial report from the Guangdong Bonnyfair Heavy Industry.