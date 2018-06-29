Expansion of judiciary leaves…Judges uncomfortable

SOME judges of the Supreme Court are questioning why a significant expansion of the Judiciary is being contemplated at a time when existing problems are not being addressed.

Expressing their personal opinions, and not an official position of the Judiciary, the judges said the issue on the method of appointments of judges must be considered before new judges are hired.

On Monday, the Miscellaneous Provisions (Supreme Court of Judicature and Children) Bill, 2018, is expected to be tabled and debated.

It proposes to increase the complement of Puisne judges from 49 to 64 as is required to facilitate the implementation of the increased judicial responsibilities prescribed by these amendments, the Explanatory Note on the Bill said.

“It would also provide for a person who is a member of the Bar of a Commonwealth country to be appointed as a Judge.”

However, while they agree there is a need for additional judges to handle the growing case loads in the courts, the judges said the increase in their numbers without addressing the method by which appointments are made “will have disastrous consequences.”

They also pointed to increased costs since judges, at present, earn a salary of $15 million a year.

Their remuneration altogether is $960,000 and there are additional funds needed for support staff and other administrative costs.

“But yet there are no funds to fix existing problems.”

They pointed to questions raised on recent appointments, which included the Marcia Ayers-Caesar debacle and the laying of criminal charge against a sitting High Court judge.

They called for position action to be taken to the recommendations of the Law Association’s report on judicial appointments, saying it must not be treated dismissively, “especially given the difficulties which ensued after the appointments made in 2017.”

The report from the seven-member committee, chaired by former judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice Desiree Bernard, included recommendations for the Judicial and Legal Service Commission to be replaced by a Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) established under the Constitution and this JAC would have responsibility for the appointment, promotion, transfer and the removal of judges of the Court of Appeal. Law Association president Douglas Mendes,SC, said at the time of the release of the report it was the hope that the recommendations will assist in democratising the process of appointing judges.

He also said after reviewing the report, the association’s council intends to persuade the legislature to take on board some of the recommendations.

“The judicial appointment process must be objective and there can be no room of nepotism,” the judges urged.