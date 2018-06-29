Dragon deal getting closer

THIS country and Venezuela are inching closer to a cross border natural gas deal for Venezuela’s Dragon Field.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Minister in the OPM Stuart Young will return to Caracas in two weeks to “settle the terms of the agreement” with Venezuelan Energy Minister Manuel Quevedo.

The OPM said TT and Venezuelan delegations spent hours yesterday in Caracas negotiating, “bringing the possibility of the across border gas deal closer.”

Young and led the respective TT and Venezuela teams. The OPM said there remains a number of areas where further work is required.

All parties involved remain committed to the Dragon Gas Project becoming a reality.

Young extended an invitation for Quevedo to come to TT to visit the LNG and other downstream petrochemical operations.

In December 2016, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley signed an agreement with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for the supply of natural gas from the Dragon Field to TT.