Devant goes to court for ferry tender documents

Former UNC minister Devant Maharaj

PERMISSION has been given to former United National Congress minister Devant Maharaj to challenge a decision of the Port Authority of TT (PATT) to refuse to disclose the report of the tender committee in relation to procurement of a new inter-island ferry.

Maharaj wants to know the names of agents, operators, companies and organisation that submitted bids or expressed interest, pursuant to an advertisement in the newspapers in August/September 2017, to provide ferry service between the islands.

He also wants the names and qualifications of the committee established by the PATT to evaluate the submissions for the advertised tender; the basis upon which the decision was taken, and the board minute of the meeting at which the decision was taken to appoint the committee.

In his lawsuit, Maharaj is also asking for all correspondence and recommendations between the Ministry of Works and Transport and the PATT, regarding the report of the tender committee and the process by which, and under whose authority, was the directive given by the PATT to the Cabinet and The National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) to procure an inter-island ferry.

He was granted leave by Justice Devindra Rampersad to pursue his claim.