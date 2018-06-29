Cricket trial on October 1 TTCB legal battle finally bowls off in court

LOCAL cricket goes on trial in October.

The trial date was set yesterday by Justice Jacqueline Wilson, who urged the parties to consider the way forward and not dwell on issue of the past.

On trial will be the TT Cricket Board’s constitution and its internal-by laws dealing with elections.

Legal action was started in 2016 by National League members Dinanath Ramnarine and Daren Ganga, who challenged segments of the by-laws.

Both men were in court yesterday and their lawyer, Vivek Lakhan-Joseph, called for urgency.

He said with the undertaking given to hold its hand on elections in October 2016, the incumbent executive remained in power and the election of the local cricketing body was under heavy scrutiny.

Lakhan-Joseph described the current spate of events as “tragic and comedic.”

In an effort to speed things along, he suggested splitting the case in two, with the trial of the issues taking place before the issue of cross-examination is dealt with to avoid a trial in the new year, further prolonging the case. This was rejected by the TTCB and the judge.

After attorneys for both sides were allowed to hold discussions, it was agreed that there will be no cross-examination and the earlier date of October 1 was set. With a trial date being set, it means elections for the local cricketing body is not likely until early next year.

The TTCB’s lead counsel, Fyard Hosein, SC, in defence of his client said it was not the fault of the TTCB to hold off on calling elections and accused the National League representatives of not being present when discussions were being held on constitutional reform. He said said the lawsuit was “not so much about cricket, but money, power and authority.”

He said it was for the TTCB to engage in dialogue on constitutional reform.

The TTCB’s executive election was expected to be held on October 29, 2016, but was put on hold pending the hearing and determination of the lawsuit.

In particular, Ramnarine and Ganga are claiming a rule allowing the current board of the TTCB 12 outgoing votes in an election is irrational and biased.Under the rules, executive members elected by the board are allowed six votes, with the outgoing members of the board, some of whom may be facing re-election, being afforded six votes.

The National League is contending that the rule is unfair, illegal, and undemocratic.

Instead, the National League members are advocating for changes which include the removal of the 12 outgoing votes, a one club-one vote system and seats on the executive for the Tobago Cricket Association, primary and secondary schools, the Umpires Council and Women’s Cricket. They are also calling for a term limit for the TTCB president.