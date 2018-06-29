Central cops getting death threats

CENTRAL Division Task Force members who shot and killed suspected “Unruly Isis” gang leader Keon Moore on Wednesday afternoon, have reported to their senior officers that they have received death threats.

On Thursday the officers were advised to take the necessary precautions after senior officers learnt of a plot to kill or wound certain Task Force members.

Today, they began receiving threats on their cell phones and reported it to ASP Richard Smith and other senior officers. They have received additional security arrangements.

Senior officers said yesterday they expected reprisals from members of the gang but the matter was discussed and a decision taken to put some measures in place to deal swiftly with any infractions of the law by gang members.

Central Division police as well as the joint police-army patrols were put on alert and told to ensure that areas in and around Enterprise were properly manned.

Police said even officers on mobile patrol were told to be extremely alert while on duty in Enterprise, where most of the gang lives.

Police said, “We have to let them know that they are not in charge. We are members of the protective services and we will ensure that if they break the law they will be dealt with accordingly.”

On Thursday, head of the Islamic Front Umar Abdullah said gang members were not planning attacks on police in retaliation over Moore’s killing.

He insisted that Unruly Isis does not exist and accused the police of wilfully creating the name in a plot to execute certain Muslim men from Central. He said he had proof of this and was closely monitoring the actions of the police.