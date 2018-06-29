Carli Bay Fish fest tomorrow

COUVA/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong is joining forces with Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce president Rajbal Maharaj to stage the Carli Bay Fish Fest tomorrow from 10 am to 6 pm.

“It will be as the name suggests a fish festival where fish broth, fry dry, curry crabs and dumplings, bake and shark, curry conch and roti, seafood pelau will be served hot on site,” Rajbal said. The chamber and the corporation launched the Fish Fest in April at the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber Hall. At the launch Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh welcomed the idea of such an event saying the venture should stimulate the local economy.

“Given the downturn in the economy, local stakeholders should come forward and promote economic growth and sustainable development from the ground up,” he said, adding he is hoping that Fish Fest will grow to rival the St Peters Day observances in Carenage.

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial called on the Carli Bay Fish Fest Committee to tap into the Ministry of Tourism for support since Carli Bay Fishing Port has been attracting a lot of local tourists.

“I see this Fish Fest attracting international tourists as our Caribbean Counterparts, Grenada and Barbados that have very large Fish Fry Festival,” Ramdial said. She described the initiative as one which would stimulate the tourism industry.

“As we know previous government and this present is also on the path in attempting to diversify the economy and move away from oil and gas,” she said, noting that her government had looked at Agriculture and Tourism as two different sectors to stimulate the economy and have revenues come back to the country.