Bandits rob KFC

Three bandits one armed with a gun jumped over the counter at the St Helena branch of KFC on Thursday night and ordered one of the cashiers to open a vault which contained TT$4,000. During the robbery one of the bandits kept watch over other employees and a customer.

According to reports, around 9.05 pm the bandits entered the KFC compound and announced a holdup.

The cashier Jameela Ward, 22, ran into a room after the bandits jumped the counter but she was pursued by two of the three bandits who ordered her to open a vault containing the $4,000. As the bandits were leaving with the cash they removed $304 from the cash register.