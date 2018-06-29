Army major found dead at home

A 39-year-old army major assigned to Camp Ogden was found dead at his Cunupia home on Thursday night.

Police have ruled out foul play in the death of Major Aaron John. He appeared to have taken his own life.

Yesterday senior Defence Force officers were tight-lipped, saying they were in mourning and were shocked over their colleague’s death.

Chief of Defence Staff Commodore Hayden Pritchard, who is out of the country, was told of John’s death and also expressed shock.

Yesterday the Defence Force posted on its Facebook page: “At appropriately 8 pm on June 28, 2018, the TT Regiment learned of the untimely passing of Major Aaron John of the 1st Infantry Battalion. Major John served with the Colours meritoriously for the past 17 years and nine months."