Two shot in Longdenville

File photo Photo: Ansel Jebodh

WITHIN a matter of minutes, two men who were walking on the same street in Chaguanas, had to be admitted to hospital nursing gunshot wounds in separate shooting incidents.

Mauricio George and Tevin Mitchell are now said to be in a stable condition.

According to police, 29-year-old George was standing in front his mother's parlour near Constructive Drive near Enterprise Street around 9.45 pm yesterday, when a car pulled in front of him, four men got out and started shooting.

George ran but fell into a drain and had to crawl under a bridge to escape. When the gunmen fled the scene George was left in the drain with gunshot wounds to his buttocks and legs.

Minutes before George was shot, Mitchell was taken to hospital.

He told police he was walking on Enterprise Street, and as he got near Phyllis Street a car drove up to him and the occupants shot him several times.

Central Division police are investigating the incidents.