TTFA official hospitalised with stomach issues

MUHAMMAD ISA, the TT Football Association’s director of football, is in the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital.

His daughter Althea Reefer said the former TTFA technical director had made some progress over the past 24 hours after being admitted over the weekend for stomach problems.

“He’s coming along slowly, He is progressing and is more alert at the moment,” Reefer said yesterday.

“We will like to thank everyone for their support, calls and prayers at this time. Please continue praying for him. We will continue to keep everyone updated,” Reefer said.

The TTFA said it, and the football fraternity, would continue to offer whatever support they could, and remained “hopeful of a full recovery for our long-standing colleague and friend.”