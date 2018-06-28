St Helena man to stand trial in Banfield murder

A 38-year-old St Helena man has been committed to stand trial for the murder of bank clerk Shannon Banfield, a release from the Police Service announced this morning.

The police said Dale Seecharam was committed to stand trial on Wednesday after the completion of a preliminary inquiry which began in December 2016.

The inquiry was concluded in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Eighth Court. Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle heard the matter against Seecharan and committed him to stand trial.

Asst Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Angelica Teelucksingh and state attorney Chanell Moe prosecuted on behalf of the State.

Banfield was reported missing on December 5, 2016 and her body was found upstairs a variety store on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain on December 8.