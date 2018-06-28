Senator: Imbert should resign Govt may have acted unlawfully in Galleons Passage acquisition

Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein speaks in the Senate on Tuesday.

OPPOSITION Senator Saddam Hosein said Government may have acted unlawfully and illegally in the procurement of the Galleons Passage and Finance Minister Colm Imbert should resign immediately.

He was contributing to debate on a motion calling on the Finance Minister to lay in Senate in 14 days various documents related to the valuation and acquisition of the vessel, in the Senate on Tuesday.

He questioned which law empowered an inter-ministerial committee to acquire the vessel and the process was “hijacked.”

He said a minister nor a group of ministers should never have been involved in the acquisition and the National Infrastructure Development Company was used to “rubber stamp” the process. “It flies in the face of good governance.”

He said it was the height of incompetence that the vessel was not in this country as yet. He also said Government should have commissioned its own feasibility study and should have purchased a brand new vessel. He questioned how long it would take for parts for the vessel to be acquired.

“Not like the the minister can go down in the Bamboo.” He said Imbert had valuation reports why he did not lay it in Senate.

“What is the fear in Government? Why are they making the reports so secretive? If you have nothing to hide lay the reports.”

He said the fiasco of the seabridge would be the defining moment of the PNM Government and showed the incompetence and arrogance not to heed advice.

He said all they heard from the Government side was “fake news” and the term was used 100 times.

“They on the defensive, desperate and grasping at straws.” He called on Government to proclaim the remaining provisions in the Procurement Act.

Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen in his contribution said the procurement of the vessel was not in accordance with the old law or the new regime. He questioned where under the Central Tenders Board Act Government was empowered to set up ad hoc committees.

He said he cannot ascribe too much blame to Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan as he was shifted aside and Imbert took control of the entire process away from him. “(Sinanan) can’t voice his displeasure. (But) he cannot be satisfied with how the process was done.”