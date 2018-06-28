Second cop tests positive for TB

File Photo: Jeff Mayers.

JUST days after an officer from Siparia Police Station became infected with tuberculosis (TB), one of his colleagues has fallen ill.

“He was tested positive after medical staff did a Mantoux test yesterday. He must do another type of test which takes three days. He has to wait six weeks before he gets the result of that second test,” said a policeman from South Western Division. The policeman was not given any medication and is not warded.

According to the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, the Mantoux test also called a tuberculin skin test is used to check whether a person may have been infected with TB.

On Saturday, PC Joseph was admitted at Caura Hospital for the infectious disease. He remains warded. On admission to that hospital, doctors had advised that his colleagues should seek treatment immediately.

“Police interact with an average of 30 prisoners daily. They do not have gloves, dust mask or hand sanitisers. This affects police mentally also because of the stigmatisation it has. How would you feel working with something with TB? People would shun them and take a back seat,” said another police.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) not everyone infected with TB bacteria becomes sick. There are two TB-related conditions namely latent TB infection and TB disease.