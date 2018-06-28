Samaroo, Ali, Bidaisee star at PowerGen SSCL Awards
SHALINI Samaroo, Nicholas Ali and Navin Bidaisee won the top awards when the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League awards were held at the Point Lisas/Couva Chamber of Commerce in Couva, yesterday.
The three players all played major roles in leading their respective schools to titles during the 2018 season. Samaroo, who won the Girls Cricketer of the Year award, led Barrackpore East Secondary to the Girls Open T20 Intercol title. In the final, Samaroo helped Barrackpore East Secondary defeat St Stephen’s College by 16 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on May 4.
Following the Girls final, Bidaisee scored 44 not out to guide Hillview College to an easy eight-wicket win over Naparima College in the Boys Intercol T20 final. Bidaisee, who copped the Premiership Cricketer of the Year award, also helped Hillview to the Premiership 50-over crown.
Ali guided Shiva Boys Hindu College to the Championship 50-over title with a brilliant all round effort. He took the most wickets in the competition with 23 scalps and contributed 132 runs at an average of 33 and a highest score of 51. Ali took home the Championship Division’s Cricketer of the Year award.
Former West Indies manager Omar Khan told the aspiring cricketers in the feature address that success does not come easily. “There are many opportunities available for our young cricketers to be successful in the game, but success does not happen just so,” Khan said. “Success does not happen overnight, it is a process by which takes place for you to be successful.”
Khan encouraged everyone to do their part and not depend on others.
Khan said, “You need to be proactive, you need to come forward and say ‘I want help, I want to develop myself, I want to become successful.’ It is your responsibility, not only the responsibility of the Secondary Schools Cricket League, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Sport or the TT Cricket Board. You have to take it upon yourself.”
Khan encouraged the young cricketers to have a gym regime and conduct personal training. He said what made some West Indian fast bowlers great in the past was their work ethic.
The award ceremony also included speeches from president of the SSCL Surujdath Mahabir, Krishna Rampersad of PowerGen and Mignon King of the Ministry of Education.
HONOUR ROLL
Cricketers of the Year
Girls Cricketer of the Year: Shalini Samaroo
Championship Division: Nicholas Ali
Premiership Cricketer of the Year: Navin Bidaisee
SSCL Boys and Girls Cricketers of the Year
Girls Cricketers Of The Year
Holy Name Convent: Saarah Otlon
Holy Faith Convent: Gabrielle Doopan
Barrackpore East Secondary: Shalini Samaroo
North Championship Cricketers of The Year
Manzanilla Secondary: Emmanuel Garcia
St Mary’s College: Joshua Dookie
Visnhu Boys Hindu College: Leanordo Francis
South Championship Cricketers of The Year
Shiva Boys’ Hindu College: Tareeq Abdool
Shiva Boys Hindu College: Nicholas Ali
Princes Town West Secondary: Daniel Cooper
Premiership Cricketers of the Year
Hillview College: Navin Bidaisee
Naparima College: Shadell Soogrim
Naparima College: Avinash Mahabirsingh
NATIONAL WINNERS
Under-14
Runner-Up: Naparima College
Winner: Fatima College
Under-16
Runner Up: St Mary’s College
Winner: Presentation College, Chaguanas
Seniors 50-Overs
Runner Up: Penal Secondary
Winner: Tunapuna Secondary
Seniors T20
Runner Up: Penal Secondary
Winner: Tunapuna Secondary
National Champiohship
Runner Up: Vishnu Boys Hindu College
Winner: Shiva Boys Hindu College
Girls Open Intercol
Runner Up: St Stephen’s College
Winner: Barrackpore East Secondary
Intercol T20
Runner Up: Naparima College
Winner: Hillview College
Premiership 50-overs
Winner: Hillview College