Public complains: No cashiers at Caroni licensing office

Members of the public who turned up at the Licensing Office in Caroni yesterday waited for close to two hours because there were no cashiers at work.

Several irate people contacted Newsday to complain about the absence of the cashiers, saying they had lost precious time waiting.

They said they arrived at the office shortly after 8 am but by 8.45 am there were no cashiers in sight.

However, shortly after 9 am the cashiers began work and dealt with what was by then a long line of customers.

Some of the angry callers said they were told unofficially that because the police officer who was assigned to the cashiers arrived late,shortly after 9 am, the cashiers did not begin work until then.