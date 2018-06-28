PoS cops not taking chances

Commissioner of Prisons William Alexander, right, alongside Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

SENIOR officers of Port of Spain Division and the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) say despite an uneventful passing of the Eid Holiday this month, they are still not taking any chances and are determined to maintain law and order in their various divisions.

Speaking with Newsday this afternoon, a senior officer in the Port of Spain Division said while there has not been any widespread reprisal killings in the division, he and his officers remain on alert at all times and maintain a visible presence in and around the city.

He said officers continue to engage in frequent patrols and maintain close relations with citizens and remain aware of strangers in different communities.

"We can't afford to slack off. It was fortunate that there were no large scale reprisals in the district but we still remain vigilant and we advise the public to do the same. We are always on patrol and we keep up to date with who is visiting."