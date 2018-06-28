P/Town RC Church to resume Wednesday soup

The Holy Cross RC Church of Princes Town where their Soup Kitchen situated at the back of the church was robbed of their goods and kitchen appliances. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

THE Holy Cross RC Church in Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, will continue its 30-year tradition of serving hot meals to the needy next Wednesday.

Even though bandits broke into the kitchen and stole a stove, members of the church are now making alternative arrangements to provide for the needy.

On Wednesday scores of people were turned away as bandits stole a four-burner stove, two blenders, microwave, pressure cooker, rice, oil, potatoes and ground provisions on Monday night.

Chief cook Joan Lee Chong, said the church was already making arrangements to provide the usual 100 meals for those who come to the church in search of food.

“We will be preparing meals with the cast iron ring gas-cooker until we can replace the stove,” Lee Chong said. Members have met to discuss how to provide for the needy.

Church member,Gloria Regis said the church has been serving the poor in Princes Town for many years.

“Here is where the rich will come and drop off clothes and books for the needy, and those in need will come looking for items that they need,” she said.

Police are continuing investigations. It remains mystery how the heavily burglar-proofed soup kitchen and the lock on the gate, were intact after the theft.

Total losses were estimated at $10,000.