Mobile taxis drive on Drop, Pink Cab, Caribbean Taxi roll into Uber's lane

Pink Cab provides services to only women passengers, driven only by women. Source: Pink Cab

UBER terminated services in TT after operating for a year and a half, having launched in January 2017.

During their time in operation, the company gained over 500 drivers and 7,000 active users. The California, US-based company said, “having made multiple efforts to create a significant change in the country in regards to mobility and opportunities for entrepreneurship, Uber has unfortunately decided to pause its operation in the country.”

Despite creating hundreds of job opportunities and gaining thousands of active users, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said Uber had little or no impact on transportation in TT by virtue of the short time spent in operation.

In contrast, since Uber has left TT, a number of companies that provide similar or the same service are gaining momentum. Among these are Drop, Pink Cab and Caribbean Taxi.

Drop is a local transportation alternative which uses similar technological mechanisms as those which facilitated Uber. It allows clients to pay using either credit card or cash. Drop has a fee structure which is based on distance and time and a base rate of $25 and $1.25 per km. Between the hours of 1 am and 5 am, there are 10 per cent additional charge added to the regular rate card.

Customers may hire rides on an hourly basis at a minimum of two hours, at a rate of $175 per hour, based on availability. Every additional hour is charged at $175. Toll-free calls can be used to schedule pick-ups, or customers may alternatively download the app, which allows them to get information on their driver.

Using the app provides photos of the driver, the car and its registration number, and allows users to track distances on their mobile device. Drop said this system makes it safer for people to travel.

Another company that works in a similar way is Pink Cab. Pink Cab is however different, as it caters to women clients only – and all the drivers are women. Business Day spoke with Pink Cab managing director Cristian Nica, who said their website and Facebook pages were launched last year, on June 19, to initiate brand interaction after which the online platform and mobile apps were launched on July 15.

Nica said, "I think there are a few local alternatives which people switched to after Uber stopped their operations in TT." He said Pink Cab received indications of greater interest on their platforms in the absence of Uber.

"We have had a notable increase in female user registrations on our website and our Facebook page has had a reach of over 100,000 women after just three days," Nica said.

He said by the end of the year they hope to have over 2,500 happy riders and over 800 happy drivers.

Asked why the team decided to cater only to women and have the service provided by an all-women team, Nica said it was in response to the current crime wave, as well as the alarmingly high incidences of crimes against women.

"We provide women with tools that empower them, such as the freedom to choose who they get in the car with, and allowing women to earn income on their own time in a comfortable and harassment free work environment. This is my small contribution to making a better TT," Nica said.

Caribbean Taxi is a company which has also been gained momentum following the departure of Uber. Using a modern approach, it ensures greater ease in making reservations, tracking routes and an improved sense of safety. The app includes an auto completion of address, in-app navigation, advanced backend system, safe and secure payment and instant notifications.

Caribbean Taxi customers are able to utilise social login, where they can sign in easily using their social media accounts instead of setting up a profile. Users may also schedule bookings using the option "ride later", where the booking will automatically be initiated at the scheduled time.

The company is 100 per cent local and has been in operation for a year. Caribbean Taxi marketing manager Wesley Williams told Business Day the company continued to grow steadily, even though they launched after Uber had already started operation in TT.

He said since Uber folded in May, they have seen a spike in their clientele of about 50 per cent and are poised for continued growth. He said Uber being an international company was popular, and as such exposed the people of TT to a new way of travel–which worked in the favour of Caribbean Taxi when they folded.

Williams said he would like to see more mobile data providers getting on board by providing better rates, which would allow more citizens to utilise apps like Caribbean Taxi. That way, more people will be able to feel safer when they travel–parents would be able to track the trips of their children, for example. Asked about legal regulation, he said the company maintains transparency and all passengers travelling with any of their 300 drivers throughout the island can be guaranteed insurance in the event of a car accident.

"We believe this form of transportation will become mainstream in TT," Williams said.