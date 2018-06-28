Man dies two weeks after being shot

A 34-year-old man who was shot several times at Independence Square, Port of Spain on June 10, died at the Port of Spain general hospital early yesterday.

According to reports, Justin Ferguson was close to the Express building at around 8pm when he was shot six times. The bullets struck him once in the left shoulder, twice in the right shoulder, once on the right heel, on the right ankle and once to his back. Ferguson was standing in front of a shop awaiting transport when a silver Nissan AD Wagon stopped alongside him and the occupants began shooting. As he collapsed, passersby called Besson Street police, who took him to the hospital, where he was operated on and placed in the intensive care unit.

Police said they are working on information that Ferguson’s killing was on a directive from a “Muslim” gang.

Homicide officers said Ferguson’s death now puts the murder toll to 276 for the year.