Judiciary mourns McKenzie

SENIOR magistrate Annette McKenzie died yesterday morning at the Scarborough General Hospital, two days after she was admitted to hospital.

McKenzie, who had retired from the magistracy three years ago, was recalled on contract and presided over matters in Tobago. On Monday afternoon she was taken to hospital after falling ill. Around 2 am, the 63-year-old died. She lived at Clarke Road, Mt Pleasant.

A release from Chief Magistrate Maria Busy Earle-Caddle said McKenzie offered dedicated service to the Judiciary.

“Her remarkable work ethic helped the Judiciary to move forward in its most trying times,” Earle-Caddle said.

She added that those who knew her outside of work were humbled by her kindness and compassion and her death is a loss to all.