Japan, Colombia into 2nd Round World Cup 2018

COLOMBIA and Japan have qualified for the second round of the World Cup despite contrasting results in their final group matches against Senegal and Poland respectively, earlier today.

Colombia beat Senegal 1-0 to top the group while Japan lost 1-0 to cellar placed Poland to end on 4 points, equal with third placed Senegal. Since Japan and Senegal ended with the same points and the same goal difference, Japan qualified as on the basis of the Fair Play rule which compares the amount of yellow cards both countries picked up, with the one with the least amount (Japan) trumping the other.

This means that in the Round of 16 - the knockout round - South America is represented by four countries namely five-time champion Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia. No African nation is in the Round of 16, with Senegal being the only team with a realistic chance to qualify before the game against Colombia.