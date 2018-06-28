Indarsingh: Three-month delay for NEDCO VSEP

Opposition Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

COUVA South MP Rudranath Indarsingh had called on Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus to immediately intervene in an impasse between the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited (Nedco) and 40 employees who were offered a Voluntary Separation Offer (VSEP) on January 31, but have not yet received money.

In a release today, Indarsingh said at a recent meeting Nedco chairman Clary Benn advised the employees, some of whom have over 15 years service with the company, that when their final VSEP documents were issued they would be paid all outstanding remunerations and separation settlements within a month.

"After several meetings and discussions with the 40 employees, Nedco formally made the VSEP offer on March 29, advising that the effective day of separation will be May 15, but the employees' last actual day of work would be March 31.

It has been three months since these employees are no longer on the job and despite Nedco chairman Benn’s assurances that all their outstanding remunerations and separation settlements would have been paid to them within one month, they have not received a cent to date."

Indarsingh said the employees were claiming they were misled by the Clary Benn-led Board of Nedco since they are now being told that these funds have not been approved by Cabinet.