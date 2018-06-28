Help find Sharday

MISSING: Sharday Emmanuel

NURSING assistant Sharday Emmanuel is missing and her worried family are begging the public to help find her.

Father Junior Emmanuel said Emmanuel was last seen at their Mamoral #1, Caparo home on Wednesday morning by her brother, his girlfriend and her boyfriend. Junior said she had a day-off from work on Wednesday.

“They left her home and all three went to work. Later on in the day, she told her boyfriend she was traveling to Chaguanas to collect something and since then, no one has heard from her,” Emmanuel said. He said 20-year-old Sharday is the family’s "spoilt child" and has no reason to leave home.

He said she has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for a few years and has never complained about abuse or ill treatment. “This is the first time in her 20 years that she is somewhere and we don’t know where she is, she is our baby and something has to be wrong for her not to come home or call us,” he said.

He said she was last seen by neighbours getting into a taxi in front of their home. Junior said a report was made to the Brasso Police station on Wednesday evening. Anyone with information about Sharday's whereabouts is being urged to contact her family at 282-7971, 665-3268 or any police station.

