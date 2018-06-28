One year later, double murder haunts Malabar A year later

THROAT SLIT: Hafeeza "Rose" Mohammed.

A HEAVY silence fell over Ajim Baksh Trace in Malabar on Wednesday almost as if the community silently mourned on the one-year anniversary of the murders of 13-year-old Vedesh Subar and his neighbour Hafeeza "Rose" Mohammed.

Vedesh's father Lennon Subar said he still can't stop thinking about his son who would have been going into second form come the new school term in September at Arima Secondary School.

A passionate football fan, Subar remembers during football season, the family’s quiet home coming alive with excitement as he and his son would analyse and discuss matches in depth.

Subar said his wife Vena is also struggling to put the memory of her son's murder to rest. Both Vedesh and Hafeeza's throats were slit during a home invasion at Mohammed's home where Vedesh was being kept as his parents were at work.

“It hasn’t gotten any easier over the past year. There are some days I don’t think about it that often and then other times, I see him in my mind . We are in the World Cup now so it is especially hard not to have him here with me to discuss the football," Subar said.

Vedesh, a former student of Ward’s Living and Learning Institute was awaiting the 2017 SEA results when his life was snatched. Subar says despite overwhelming support from relatives, co-workers and community officials, the pain has not left him and he feels that the entire community in Ajim Baksh Trace is still traumatised.

Last July, just one month after the murders, two men including a close relative of Mohammed were arrested and charged. Subar says he remains friendly with the Mohammed family who live just across the street.

Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julien who lives just one street away from Ajim Baksh Trace said the murders are a daily reminder to her and other residents of the increasing boldness of criminals and has caused her to think about the safety of her children.

“As the mother of small children it definitely struck a chord with me. I think since it (the murders) happened, I’ve been much more paranoid about the safety of my children, especially my 11-year-old son. I visit them (the Subars) on a fairly frequent basis and talk to them. I'm trying to offer them whatever support I can, but the pain is still too raw. Vedesh was well-loved by everyone," Morris-Julien said.