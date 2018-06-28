Cops kill shooting suspect

CENTRAL DIVISION officers were last evening bracing for protests in Enterprise, Chaguanas after they killed a resident in a shootout along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway yesterday afternoon.

According to police reports, around 3.15 pm, Central Division Task Force officers were on patrols in Preysal when they saw Keon Moore in a car.

Police said the 24-year-old from Circular Drive, Crown Trace was wanted for shootings and robberies in the Central Division. On seeing the officers heading towards him, Moore reportedly sped off and made it onto the highway where, while attempting to evade officers, he shot at them.

The officers in pursuit returned fire and and Moore crashed near the Children’s Hospital, Couva, but got out out of the car and continued shooting. In the crossfire Moore was shot several times and was taken to the Couva Health Facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A loaded pistol was seized from him.